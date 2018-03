March 26 (Reuters) - Sparton Corp:

* SPARTON CORPORATION TO SUPPLY BAE SYSTEMS WITH MORE THAN $13 MILLION IN RUGGEDIZED DISPLAYS

* SPARTON CORP - BEEN AWARDED CONTRACT WORTH OVER $13 MILLION TO SUPPLY BAE SYSTEMS WITH RUGGEDIZED FLAT PANEL DISPLAYS FOR PROGRAM SUPPORTING NAVY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)