April 13 (Reuters) - Spaxs SpA:

* SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH BANCA INTERPROVINCIALE

* SAYS THE AGREEMENT IS FOR ACQUISITION OF 91.4% STAKE IN BANCA INTERPROVINCIALE FOR ABOUT 51.2 MILLION EURO

* WILL ACQUIRE 72.0% OF BANCA INTERPROVINCIALE IN CASH AND 19.4% BY ASSIGNING UP TO 987,128 SPAXS'S SHARES VALUED AT 11 EURO PER SHARE