BRIEF-Spear REIT Says FY Revenue Increased By 21.27%

May 14 (Reuters) - Spear REIT Ltd:

* JSE: SEA - SHORT-FORM ANNOUNCEMENT: REVIEWED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION FOR THE YEAR ENDING 29 FEBRUARY 2020

* SPEAR REIT LTD - FY DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 6.06% TO 91.66 CENTS PER SHARE

* SPEAR REIT LTD - FY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED BY 0.49% TO 1221 CENTS PER SHARE

* SPEAR REIT LTD - FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 21.27% TO R527 MILLION

* SPEAR REIT LTD - FY LOAN TO VALUE INCREASED BY 2.09% TO 39.63%

* SPEAR REIT- DECLARES FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 47.01759 CENTS PER SHARE FROM INCOME RESERVES IN RESPECT OF FY ENDING 29 FEB 2020