BRIEF-Spear T-Cells Targeting Mage-A4 Demonstrate New Responses In Esophagogastric Junction (Egj), Lung, And Head And Neck Cancers

May 29 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC:

* SPEAR T-CELLS TARGETING MAGE-A4 DEMONSTRATE NEW RESPONSES IN ESOPHAGOGASTRIC JUNCTION (EGJ), LUNG, AND HEAD AND NECK CANCERS – LATE STAGE DEVELOPMENT INITIATED IN EGJ CANCER

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC - NEW PHASE 2 TRIAL IN EGJ CANCER PLANNED FOR 1H 2021

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC - DURABILITY & EFFICACY DATA PRESENTED AT ASCO SUPPORT POTENTIAL FOR SPEARHEAD-1 AS REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL FOR SARCOMA

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC - CONFIRMED COMPLETE RESPONSE IN A PATIENT WITH LIVER CANCER IN PHASE 1 ADP-A2AFP TRIAL

* ADAPTIMMUNE - NEW RESPONSES IN SURPASS TRIAL, CONFIRMING POTENTIAL FOR SPEAR T-CELL THERAPIES TARGETING MAGE-A4 TO TREAT A BROAD RANGE OF CANCERS

* ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC - AIM TO COMPLETE SPEARHEAD-1 RECRUITMENT BY 1H 2021 AND LAUNCH IN US IN 2022