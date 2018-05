May 7 (Reuters) - Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group:

* SAYS LIU WEI RESIGNS FROM HIS POSITIONS OF CHAIRMAN AND GENERAL MANAGER DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS

* SAYS BOARD ELECTS HUANG XIAOCHUAN AS CHAIRMAN, APPOINTS YAO XIAOJIE AS GENERAL MANAGER Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jAPgIH; bit.ly/2I2tDeO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)