April 3 (Reuters) - Specialty Fashion Group Ltd:

* GROUP CONFIRMS RECEIVED OFFER BY ANCHORAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR ACQUISITION OF CITY CHIC & AUTOGRAPH FOR A$100 MILLION IN CASH

* NOTES THERE ARE OUTSTANDING ISSUES WITH ANCHORAGE; IRC DOES NOT BELIEVE AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED WITHIN REQUIRED TIMEFRAME