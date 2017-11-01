BRIEF-Spectra Energy Partners reports Q3 earnings per share $1.15

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy Partners Lp

* Spectra Energy Partners reports third quarter 2017 results and announces 40th consecutive quarterly cash distribution increase

* Q3 earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spectra Energy Partners Lp - ‍ board of directors of general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to unitholders of $0.72625 per unit​

* Spectra Energy Partners Lp - qtrly cash distribution represents 7.4 percent increase compared to Q3 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: