BRIEF-Spectra Energy Reports Q1 EPS $0.91

May 9 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy Partners LP:

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES 42ND CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION INCREASE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS - DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO UNITHOLDERS OF $0.75125 PER UNIT, AN INCREASE OF 1.25 CENTS OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS - IF FERC ACTIONS, IMPLEMENTED AS ANNOUNCED, ESTIMATES UNMITIGATED IMPACT TO REVENUE TO BE ABOUT $110 - $125 MILLION PER YEAR

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $779 MILLION VERSUS $700 MILLION