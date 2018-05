May 15 (Reuters) - Spectra7 Microsystems Inc:

* SPECTRA7 ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS- REVENUE FOR THE QUARTER IS $0.9 MILLION, REPRESENTING A DECREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 69% FROM THE PRIOR QUARTER

* EXPECTS SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018