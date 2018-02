Feb 15 (Reuters) - SPECTRACURE AB (PUBL):

* SPECTRACURE INITIATES PROCESS FOR CHANGE OF LISTING

* TO INITIATE A PROCESS FOR CHANGE OF LISTING, FROM AKTIETORGET TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER​

* ‍AMBITION IS TO IMPLEMENT LIST CHANGE TO NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER DURING 2018.​