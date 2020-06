June 26 (Reuters) - SpectraCure AB (publ):

* SPECTRACURE RAISES APPROXIMATELY SEK 140 MILLION THROUGH A FULLY SUBSCRIBED RIGHTS ISSUE

* THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUE, SPECTRACURE WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 140 MILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)