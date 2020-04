April 28 (Reuters) - Spectral Medical Inc:

* SAYS IT HAS AMPLE LIQUIDITY TO WEATHER COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AND EXECUTE ON ITS 2020 BUSINESS PLAN

* SEES NO CHANGES TO CURRENT STAFFING, DOES NOT INTEND TO AVAIL ITSELF OF COVID-19 GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES

* SAYS IT IS EXPLORING SENIOR U.S. LISTING

* SAYS THE PANDEMIC HAS CREATED POSITIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS PMX PRODUCT AND TIGRIS TRIAL