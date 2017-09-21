FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spectral provides regulatory update on its PMA submission for Toraymyxin
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Spectral provides regulatory update on its PMA submission for Toraymyxin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Spectral Medical Inc

* Spectral provides regulatory update on its PMA submission for Toraymyxin(TM)

* Spectral Medical Inc - ‍has been engaged in an ongoing interactive review process with FDA​

* Spectral Medical Inc - ‍expects to receive more detailed feedback from FDA on PMA submission in Q4 of 2017​

* Spectral Medical -continues to be involved in a review process with FDA and Health Canada for its SAM continuous renal replacement therapy instrument Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.