BRIEF-Spectral provides regulatory update on its PMA submission for Toraymyxin

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Spectral Medical Inc

* Spectral provides regulatory update on its PMA submission for Toraymyxin(TM)

* Spectral Medical Inc - ‍has been engaged in an ongoing interactive review process with FDA​

* Spectral Medical Inc - ‍expects to receive more detailed feedback from FDA on PMA submission in Q4 of 2017​

* Spectral Medical -continues to be involved in a review process with FDA and Health Canada for its SAM continuous renal replacement therapy instrument