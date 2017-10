Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spectral Medical Inc:

* Spectral provides update on FDA meeting regarding its pma submission for toraymyxin(tm)

* Spectral Medical - ‍meeting with fda consisted of discussion of issues identified by FDA for toraymyxin​ after first 100 days of review

* Spectral Medical - co committed to a timely response to fda's questions, which is expected to occur during month of November 2017​