BRIEF-Spectris 2019 Profit Rises, Says China Activity In Feb. Hit By Coronavirus

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spectris PLC:

* FY ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 2.5 PERCENT TO 247.4 MILLION STG

* FY SALES 1.632 BILLION STG

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED 3.7%, ON A LFL BASIS, TO £258.1 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 15.8%, A 50-BASIS POINT EXPANSION ON A LFL BASIS

* ABSENT A MATERIAL IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS, FOR 2020, EXPECTS MARKETS TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN FIRST HALF AND RECOVERY ONLY LATER IN THE YEAR

* SAYS BOARD IS PROPOSING TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 43.2 PENCE PER SHARE

* SAYS EXPERIENCING LESS ACTIVITY IN CHINA IN FEB THAN WOULD NORMALLY BE EXPECTED, AS A RESULT OF SITUATION REGARDING CORONAVIRUS

* PROPOSED £175 MILLION SPECIAL DIVIDEND