BRIEF-Spectris Says CEO And CFO Take A Voluntary 25% Salary Reduction

April 6 (Reuters) - Spectris PLC:

* SPECTRIS PLC - COVID-19 AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* SPECTRIS PLC - Q1 TRADING IMPACTED BY COVID-19, LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES EXPECTED TO BE DOWN 10%

* SPECTRIS PLC - SPECIAL DIVIDEND WITHDRAWN; FINAL DIVIDEND POSTPONED

* SPECTRIS PLC - FINANCIAL GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN GIVEN CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES;

* SPECTRIS PLC - AS OF TODAY, ALL OUR MANUFACTURING SITES AROUND WORLD CONTINUE TO OPERATE.

* SPECTRIS PLC - OUR CHINESE FACTORIES HAVE NOW RETURNED TO FULL OPERATION.

* SPECTRIS PLC - OUR MANUFACTURING FACILITIES OUTSIDE CHINA ARE WORKING BELOW FULL CAPACITY

* SPECTRIS PLC - YEAR STARTED BROADLY IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, EXCEPT IN CHINA, WHERE LFL SALES WERE NOTABLY LOWER IN FEBRUARY

* SPECTRIS PLC - WE HAVE SEEN ACTIVITY IN CHINA PICK UP IN MARCH AS CUSTOMERS’ FACTORIES REOPENED.

* SPECTRIS PLC - DURING MARCH, WE SAW A DETERIORATION IN ORDERS, MOST NOTABLY IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA AS LOCKDOWNS STARTED.

* SPECTRIS PLC - A HEADCOUNT FREEZE HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED, ALONG WITH HALTING PLANNED INFLATION-RELATED SALARY INCREASES ACROSS GROUP.

* SPECTRIS PLC - CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ARE TAKING A VOLUNTARY 25% SALARY REDUCTION, EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2020

