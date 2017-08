Aug 14 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spectrum pharmaceuticals announces initiation of the registrational phase 3 trial of qapzola™ (apaziquone) in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (nmibc)

* Says ‍expect to file a registration application (bla) with fda for rolontis in 2018​