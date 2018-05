BRIEF-Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters Into A Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership With Thermo Fisher Scientific

May 1 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS - AGREEMENT TO LEVERAGE ONCOMINE DX TARGET TEST AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR SPECTRUM'S NOVEL PAN-HER INHIBITOR POZIOTINIB