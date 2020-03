March 18 (Reuters) - Spectur Ltd:

* MAINTAINS AMPLE CASH-AT-BANK TO FUND ONGOING OPERATIONS

* DEVELOPMENT OF NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM REMAINS ON TRACK FOR Q1 FY2021 RELEASE

* ANTICIPATES COVID-19 SITUATION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO'S PRODUCTS & GROWTH STRATEGY