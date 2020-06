June 7 (Reuters) - SPEED MEDICAL:

* SPMD DECIDED TO LAUNCH ITS HOME COVID-19 CARE FOR MILD AND MODERATE CASES TO HELP THOSE WHO DON’T NEED HOSPITALIZATION

* SPEED CLINIC IS TARGETING TAKING CARE OF 500-1000 PATIENTS IN COMING TWO MONTHS THROUGH THIS SERVICE Source:(bit.ly/2AQiIWM) Further company coverage: