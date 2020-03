BRIEF-Speedcast International Says FY Performance Affected By Uncertainty Around Coronavirus

March 18 (Reuters) - Speedcast International Ltd:

* FY20 PERFORMANCE AFFECTED BY HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING CORONAVIRUS

* ANTICIPATES FY19 EBITDA WILL BE IN RANGE OF US$110-121 MILLION

* NOT YET ABLE TO PROVIDE A RELIABLE OUTLOOK FOR PERFORMANCE OF BUSINESS IN FY20

* PETER SHAPER AND JOE SPYTEK HAVE TO MOVE INTO FULL-TIME CEO AND PRESIDENT / CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ROLES

* AS A CONSEQUENCE, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS EXTERNAL SEARCH FOR A CEO

* APPOINTED MOELIS AUSTRALIA TO ADVISE ON FUNDING AND RECAPITALISATION ALTERNATIVES

* INITIATED DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS LENDING GROUP ON ADDITIONAL FUNDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)