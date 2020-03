BRIEF-Speedcast International Says Impacts Of Covid-19 Pandemic To Negatively Effect Future Earnings

March 30 (Reuters) - Speedcast International Ltd:

* IMPACTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON GROUP’S FUTURE EARNINGS

* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES US$722.3 MILLION VERSUS US$611.9 MILLION

* FY LOSS AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE US$459.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF US$6.9 MILLION

* CURRENTLY NEGOTIATING TERMS OF A FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT WITH EXISTING LENDERS

* GROUP MAY INCUR FURTHER IMPAIRMENTS TO CARRYING VALUES OF ASSETS

* WITHOUT LIQUIDITY & RECAPITALISATION RESOLUTION, THERE EXISTS UNCERTAINTY IF GROUP CAN CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN