April 19 (Reuters) - SpeedCast International Ltd:

* INTENDS TO PURSUE REFINANCING OF ITS EXISTING BANK LOANS

* SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL-EXISTING BANK LOANS INCLUDE A 3-YEAR US$425 MILLION SENIOR SECURED BANK LOAN AND US$20 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL - PRICING OF AND DRAWDOWN OF PROPOSED FACILITIES TARGETED FOR EARLY MAY 2018 IF REFINANCING TO GO THROUGH