BRIEF-Speedway Motorsports Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.07

April 26 (Reuters) - Speedway Motorsports Inc:

* SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018 AND REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 REVENUE $74.4 MILLION

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00 TO $1.20

* QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* ADMISSION REVENUES FROM THEIR Q1 2018 NASCAR EVENTS WERE LOWER ON A COMPARABLE YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS

* SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS- NET INCREASES IN CURRENT FY AND LONG-TERM FUTURE PROFITABILITY ARE EXPECTED FROM REALIGNMENT OF Q3 2018 RACING EVENTS

* TOTAL REVENUES OF $74.4 MILLION IN QUARTER COMPARED TO $76.4 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: