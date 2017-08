July 28 (Reuters) - Speedy Global Holdings Ltd

* Selling shareholders and potential purchaser has entered into second memorandum of understanding

* Selling shareholders shall not negotiate or agree with any other party relating to possible transaction from date of 2nd MOU until 4 Sept

* Pursuant to 2nd MOU, a deposit of HK$20 million shall be paid to selling shareholders upon signing of 2nd MOU