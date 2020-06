BRIEF-Speedy Hire Says Group Revenues In April Were Ahead Of Board's Expectations, Albeit 35% Lower Than Prior Year

June 8 (Reuters) - Speedy Hire PLC:

* SPEEDY HIRE PLC - GROUP REVENUES IN APRIL WERE AHEAD OF BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS, ALBEIT 35% LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* SPEEDY HIRE PLC - GROUP REVENUES IN APRIL WERE AHEAD OF BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS, ALBEIT 35% LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* SPEEDY HIRE PLC - HIRE REVENUE FOR WEEK ENDED 5 JUNE 2020 WAS C.17% LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR

* SPEEDY HIRE PLC - AS AT 5 JUNE APPROXIMATELY 1,200 COLLEAGUES (C.33%) REMAINED ON FURLOUGH

* SPEEDY HIRE PLC - AS COVID-19 SITUATION IS LIKELY TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN FOR SOME TIME ALL GUIDANCE REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: