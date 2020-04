BRIEF-Speqta: Update On COVID-19

April 2 (Reuters) - Speqta publ AB:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19

* JANUARY AND FEBRUARY WERE MOSTLY UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IN MARCH SPEQTA HAS SEEN MIXED FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* EXPECTS ROBUST TREND OF INCREASING E-COMMERCE AND ONLINE ADVERTISING SPEND TO REMAIN

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO ESTIMATE LENGTH AND MAGNITUDE OF COVID-19 SITUATION.

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 VIRUS IS AFFECTING OUR BUSINESS SHORT TERM BOTH POSITIVELY AND NEGATIVELY

* HAS EXPERIENCED A CHANGED ENVIRONMENT IN REACHING OUT TO POTENTIAL NEW CUSTOMERS WITH SHOPELLO BIDBRAIN™ SINCE CLIENTS DECLINE MEETINGS DUE TO COVID-19

* WE ARE CONFIDENT TO MEET OUR LONG-TERM GOALS, AIMING TO REACH 600 MSEK IN REVENUE WITH AN ORGANIC CAGR OF AT LEAST 20% WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS.

* CHANGED ENVIRONMENT MIGHT SHORT-TERM IMPACT TOP LINE GROWTH BUT NOT MID-TERM