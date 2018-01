Jan 4 (Reuters) - Spero Therapeutics Inc:

* SPERO THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS DAVID MELNICK, M.D., AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

* SPERO THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍PRIOR TO JOINING CO, MELNICK SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT FOR ANTI-INFECTIVES AT ALLERGAN SINCE 2015​