BRIEF-Spero Therapeutics Posts Qtrly Loss Of $1.59 Per Share

April 2 (Reuters) - Spero Therapeutics Inc:

* SPERO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES PIPELINE UPDATE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.59

* EXPECTS THAT ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES WILL INCREASE THROUGHOUT 2018

* BELIEVES EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL FUND OPERATING EXPENSES & CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS INTO Q2 2019

* AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $87.3 MILLION