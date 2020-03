BRIEF-Spero Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation For SPR720

March 11 (Reuters) - Spero Therapeutics Inc:

* SPERO THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR SPR720 FOR THE TREATMENT OF NONTUBERCULOUS MYCOBACTERIAL (NTM) INFECTION

* SPERO THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO PRESENT FINAL DATA FROM SPR720 PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL AT A MEDICAL CONFERENCE DURING 2020

* SPERO THERAPEUTICS - PLANS TO MEET WITH FDA IN FIRST HALF OF 2020, SUBMIT IND APPLICATION FOR SPR720 TO FDA IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* SPERO THERAPEUTICS -SUBJECT TO FDA ACCEPTANCE OF SPR720 IND, EXPECTS TO INITIATE DOSE-RANGING PHASE 2A CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING SPR720 IN H2 2020