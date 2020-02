Feb 27 (Reuters) - SPH REIT:

* WILL BE ROLLING OUT A TENANTS’ ASSISTANCE SCHEME TO HELP MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON PERFORMANCE OF ITS TENANTS IN ITS SINGAPORE ASSETS

* WILL ENGAGE TENANTS TO ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON EACH OF THEIR BUSINESSES & PROVIDE HOLISTIC RELIEF PACKAGE TO MITIGATE THEIR SITUATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: