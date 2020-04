April 1 (Reuters) - SPH REIT:

* Q2 FY2020 DPU OF 0.30 CENTS

* WITH STRICTER MEASURES ROLLED OUT TO CONTROL SPREAD OF COVID-19, RETAIL AND F&B BUSINESSES ARE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED

* SPH REIT’S ASSETS IN AUSTRALIA IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* WILL EVALUATE NEED FOR A SUPPORT PACKAGE TO HELP ITS TENANTS IN ITS TWO AUSTRALIAN ASSETS

* IN FEB & MARCH, TENANT REBATES AMOUNTING TO ABOUT S$4.6 MILLION GRANTED TO AFFECTED TENANTS