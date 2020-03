March 26 (Reuters) - SPH REIT:

* SPH REIT - SPH REIT MANAGER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BE TAKING A 10% CUT OF DIRECTORS’ FEES

* SPH REIT - CEO OF SPH REIT, SUSAN LENG WILL TAKE A PAY CUT OF 10%

* SPH REIT - OTHER SENIOR STAFF WILL TAKE PAY CUTS OF 5%

* SPH REIT - CUTS WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 2020 AND WILL BE REVIEWED AT END OF YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: