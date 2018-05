BRIEF-Sphere 3D Corp Files Supplement To Definitive Proxy Statement

May 17 (Reuters) - Sphere 3D Corp:

* SPHERE 3D CORP - FILES SUPPLEMENT TO DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT

* SPHERE 3D CORP - SUPPLEMENT IS INTENDED TO DISCLOSE THAT PURCHASER AND SPHERE 3D MAY POTENTIALLY AMEND AGREEMENT RELATING TO SHARE PURCHASE

* SPHERE 3D CORP - AS OF DATE HEREOF, AGREEMENT RELATING TO SHARE PURCHASE HAS NOT BEEN AMENDED TO EFFECT POTENTIAL CHANGE IN CONSIDERATION OR OTHERWISE

* SPHERE 3D - MAY POTENTIALLY AMEND AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE THAT PURCHASER COULD ASSUME SOME OF CO’S DEBT OBLIGATIONS INSTEAD OF PAYING FULL PRICE IN CASH

* SPHERE 3D CORP - SPECIAL COMMITTEE, BOARD CONCLUDED POTENTIAL CONSIDERATION CHANGE WOULD NOT SUBSTANTIVELY ALTER CURRENT TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE