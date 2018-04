April 2 (Reuters) - Sphere 3D Corp:

* SPHERE 3D EXTENDS MATURITY DATES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* ‍AMENDED CREDIT FACILITIES, AMONG OTHER THINGS, EXTEND THEIR RESPECTIVE MATURITY DATES FROM MARCH 31, 2018 TO MAY 31, 2018​

* ‍ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH OPUS BANK AND FBC HOLDING S.A.R.L., AFFILIATE OF CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: