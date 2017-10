Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sphere 3D Corp-

* Sphere 3D provides corporate update and announces investor conference call

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue more than $21.5 million

* Sphere 3D Corp - ‍preliminary net revenue for Q3 of FY 2017 expected to exceed $21.5 million, representing a 16 percent increase​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: