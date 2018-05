BRIEF-Spherix Announces Adjustment To Datchat Acquisition Consideration

May 7 (Reuters) - Spherix Inc:

* SPHERIX ANNOUNCES ADJUSTMENT TO DATCHAT ACQUISITION CONSIDERATION

* SPHERIX INC - COMPANY TO ISSUE 11.5M FEWER SHARES THAN INITIALLY CONTEMPLATED

* SPHERIX INC - GREGG BLATTNER TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SPHERIX INC - EFFECTIVE PURCHASE PRICE REDUCTION OF $15M FOR DATCHAT ACQUISITION

* SPHERIX INC - CO NOW HAS ABOUT $5.2 MILLION IN CASH TO FUND OPERATIONS AND FURTHER SUPPORT DATCHAT’S DEVELOPMENT

* SPHERIX INC - ALSO PURCHASED ADDITIONAL ETHERIUM MINING EQUIPMENT TO SUPPORT DATCHAT'S EFFORTS