2 months ago
BRIEF-SPI Energy announces substitution listing plan
#Market News
June 16, 2017

BRIEF-SPI Energy announces substitution listing plan

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - SPI Energy Co Ltd

* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces substitution listing plan

* SPI Energy Co Ltd says has had discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares for trading in substitution for its American depositary shares

* Subsequent to termination date, Nasdaq may suspend trading of co's ADSs until such time as substitution listing shall taken effect

* Upon effectiveness of substitution listing, ordinary shares represented by ADSs will trade on Nasdaq under symbol of "SPI"

* Discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares of co for trading in substitution for ADSs, each representing 10 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

