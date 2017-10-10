FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spice Mobility unit SGS to transfer entire stake in Omnia Pte Ltd to another unit SVS
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 10, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Spice Mobility unit SGS to transfer entire stake in Omnia Pte Ltd to another unit SVS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spice Mobility Ltd:

* Co’s step down units ‍S Global Services Pte. Ltd, Spice VAS (Africa) Pte. Ltd entered into share subscription, purchase agreement​

* SGS to transfer its entire stake in Omnia Pte. Ltd, another step down foreign unit, to SVA against issue of SVA’s shares to SGS

* ‍omnia Pte. Ltd and its unit PT Spice Digital Indonesia will become units of SVA and step down units of SGS​

* ‍SGS stake in SVA will increase from 70 pct to 80 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.