April 14 (Reuters) - SpiceJet Ltd:

* SAYS IN VIEW OF GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES TO EXTEND LOCKDOWN, CO HAS SUSPENDED ALL ITS FLIGHT OPERATIONS TILL MAY 3 - TWEET

* SAYS IS CANCELLING THE RESERVATIONS OF PASSENGERS WHO BOOKED THEMSELVES FOR TRAVEL TILL MAY 3 - TWEET