BRIEF-Spie Q1 EBITA Rises To 58.4‍​ Million Euros

April 29 (Reuters) - SPIE SA:

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE EUR 1.60‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.56 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITA EUR 58.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 56.9 MILLION (IFRS 16) YEAR AGO

* EUR 1.4 BN LIQUIDITY AT THE BEGINNING OF 2020

* COVID-19 IMPACT MAINLY LOCATED IN FRANCE, STRONGLY AFFECTED BY CONTAINMENT SINCE MID-MARCH

* STRONGER IMPACT ANTICIPATED IN Q2 IN FRANCE, GERMANY AND THE NETHERLANDS, UNDER LOCKDOWN

* NO DEBT MATURITY BEFORE 2023

* FIRST IMPACTS FROM COVID-19 CRISIS: CONTRASTED ACROSS COUNTRIES, LIMITED AT GROUP LEVEL

* AT THIS POINT IN TIME, SPIE IS NOT IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE A NEW GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* ALL BOARD DIRECTORS AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES HAVE ALSO REDUCED THEIR REMUNERATION FOR THIS PERIOD

* SPIE’S CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS CUT HIS REMUNERATION BY 25% DURING THE CONTAINMENT PERIOD Source text : bit.ly/2WmgRAv Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)