BRIEF-Spie Sees In 2020 Continued Solid Revenue Growth At Constant Currency

March 11 (Reuters) -

* FY EBITA EXCLUDING. IFRS 16 EUR ‍​415.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 400.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EXCLUDING. IFRS 16 EUR ‍​151.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EXCLUDING. IFRS 16 EUR 6.93 ‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.67 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES IN 2020 CONTINUED SOLID REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* SEES 2020 EBITA MARGIN OF AT LEAST 6.0%

* SEES IN 2020 SUSTAINED STRONG FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION, LEADING TO A LEVERAGE RATIO BELOW 2.5X

* ON CORONAVIRUS : NO IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON SPIE’S ACTIVITIES AT PRESENT DATE; 2020 GUIDANCE BASED ON THE ASSUMPTION OF NO MAJOR DETERIORATION OF SPIE’S BUSINESS CONDITIONS RELATED TO THE EPIDEMIC

* SAYS FY HIGH FREE CASH FLOW, AT €285.3 MILLION, DRIVEN BY A 101% CASH CONVERSION OF EBITA

* SAYS WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.61 EUROS PER SHARE Source text : bit.ly/38Gvy5x Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)