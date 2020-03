BRIEF-Spie Updates On COVID-19 Impact

March 27 (Reuters) - Spie SA:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT ON SPIE’S ACTIVITIES

* ON COVID-19: HAS SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL HEADROOM AND IS FULLY CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO FACE THE CURRENT CHALLENGES

* AFTER A VERY SOLID 2019, LEADING TO A RECORD BACKLOG, AND AN EXCELLENT START TO THE YEAR, SPIE IS NOW FACING SIGNIFICANT OPERATIONAL DISRUPTIONS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* ACTIVITY WAS ABRUPTLY AFFECTED BY CONTAINMENT MEASURES SUCCESSIVELY TAKEN IN SEVERAL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES, STARTING WITH FRANCE ON MARCH 17TH 2020

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020 NO LONGER VALID

* DEPENDING ON HOW SEVERLY OUR CLIENTS ARE THEMSELVES IMPACTED, A SIGNIFICANT PART OF OUR SERVICES CAN, FOR A LIMITED PERIOD OF TIME, BE SUSPENDED OR POSTPONED

* IS NOT IN A POSITION TO GIVE AN ESTIMATE OF THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS ON ITS 2020 RESULTS

* THE GROUP IS FACING NO DEBT MATURITY BEFORE 2023

* BUSINESS HAS REMAINED CLOSE TO NORMAL IN GERMANY AND IN THE NETHERLANDS Source text: bit.ly/33Pdfu1 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)