March 8 (Reuters) - SAUDI PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES AND MEDICAL APPLIANCES CORP:

* SIGNS MOU WITH ASTRAZENECA, TARGETS INVESTMENT, TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER, MANUFACTURING RANGE OF PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES

* ESTIMATED COST FOR PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES BASED ON CURRENT STUDIES TO REACH 245 MILLION RIYALS

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE PROJECT BY END OF Q3 2019