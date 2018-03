March 5 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp:

* SPIN MASTER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GUND FROM ENESCO

* SPIN MASTER CORP - DEAL FOR $79.1 MILLION​

* SPIN MASTER CORP - ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE SETTLED UTILIZING CO'S INTERNALLY GENERATED CASH RESOURCES AND CREDIT FACILITY​