BRIEF-Spin Master Corp Reports Qtrly Revenue Of $285.7 Mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp:

* SPIN MASTER CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF US$285.7 MILLION INCREASED 25.5% FROM US$227.7 MILLION

* SPIN MASTER CORP QTRLY NET INCOME WAS US$8.7 MILLION, OR US$0.09 PER SHARE

* SPIN MASTER CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME WAS US$22.0 MILLION, OR US$0.22 PER SHARE

* SPIN MASTER CORP - FOR FULL YEAR 2018, ORGANIC GROSS PRODUCT SALES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE RELATIVE TO 2017

* SPIN MASTER CORP - FOR FY 2018 INCLUDING GUND, SPIN MASTER EXPECTS GROSS PRODUCT SALES GROWTH IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE COMPARED TO 2017

* SPIN MASTER CORP - ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS IN 2018, BOTH INCLUDING AND EXCLUDING GUND, ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE