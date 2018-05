May 8 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp:

* SPIN MASTER REPORTS VERY STRONG Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SPIN MASTER CORP - QTRLY REVENUE OF $285.7 MILLION INCREASED 25.5%

* SPIN MASTER CORP - FOR FULL YEAR 2018, ORGANIC GROSS PRODUCT SALES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT RANGE

* SPIN MASTER CORP - TOYS"R"US LIQUIDATION IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT Q2 2018 GROSS PRODUCT SALES