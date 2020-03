BRIEF-Spindex Industries Ltd Says Temporary Closure Of Factory For Johor Bahru Plant In Malaysia

March 18 (Reuters) - Spindex Industries Ltd:

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF FACTORY FOR JOHOR BAHRU PLANT IN MALAYSIA

* MALAYSIA FACTORY IS EXPECTED TO RESUME OPERATIONS ONLY FROM 1 APRIL 2020

* GROUP’S FACTORIES IN SHANGHAI AND SUZHOU HAVE RESUMED OPERATIONS SINCE 10 FEB 2020

* FACTORY IN JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED FROM 18 MARCH UNTIL 31 MARCH 2020

* WILL TAKE TIME BEFORE CHINA FACTORIES ARE FULLY OPERATIONAL AS THERE ARE STILL DISRUPTIONS CAUSED BY SUPPLY AND DEMAND SIDE

* EXPECTED TO HAVE SUBSTANTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP IN THIS FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)