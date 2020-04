April 14 (Reuters) - Spindex Industries Ltd:

* SPINDEX INDUSTRIES LTD- FACTORY IN JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA WILL STILL REMAIN CLOSED TILL 28 APRIL 2020

* SPINDEX INDUSTRIES LTD- CLOSURE EXPECTED TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP IN FY2020