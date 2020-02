BRIEF-Spineguard Appoints Pierre Jerome As CEO

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Spineguard SA:

* SPINEGUARD INITIATES SAFEGUARD PROCEEDINGS WHILE ADAPTING ITS GOVERNANCE TO STRENGTHEN THE DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED PIERRE JÉRÔME, ITS CHAIRMAN AND CO-FOUNDER, AS CEO OF SPINEGUARD SA

* STÉPHANE BETTE, OTHER CO-FOUNDER, BECOMES DEPUTY CEO

* FOR 2020 SPINEGUARD IS WORKING ON SEVERAL OPPORTUNITIES IN ORDER TO GENERATE GROWTH AND SOLIDIFY ITS STRATEGIC TURN

* PEDIGUARD SHOULD OBTAIN EUROPEAN REGULATORY CLEARANCE IN Q1 2020

* PEDIGUARD US FDA CLEARANCE, ONGOING AS WELL, SHOULD FOLLOW LATER IN 2020

* TRADING HALT OF SPINEGUARD'S STOCK ON EURONEXT GROWTH REMAINS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE